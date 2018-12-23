'Volcano tsunami' kills at least 168 in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait

A tsunami apparently caused by the eruption of an island volcano has killed at least 168 people around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait.

Some 745 people have been reported injured and a further 30 missing when the tsunami hit on Saturday evening, sending a wall of water around 65ft inland and damaging hundreds of buildings, including homes and hotels.

There were reports that the wave was 10ft high in places.

Scientists from Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics agency said it could have been caused by undersea landslides from the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano.

The worst affected area was the Pandeglang region of Banten province in Java, which encompasses the Ujung Kulon National Park and popular beaches, the Disaster Management Agency said.

Footage posted on social media showed a pop band named Seventeen performing under a tent on a beach as dozens of people sat listening at tables covered in white cloths. In between songs the stage suddenly heaved forward, throwing the band and their equipment into the audience.

The band released a statement saying their bass player and road manager had died, while four other members of their group were missing.

“The tide rose to the surface and dragged all the people on site,” it said.

“Unfortunately, when the current receded our members are unable to save themselves while some did not find a place to hold on.”