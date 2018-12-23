Queen among royals at Sandringham church service

The Queen braved the weather to spend the morning at church with her family in Sandringham, the privately owned estate she often uses when outside of London.

The monarch was joined by several royals for the Sunday morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate.

The Queen wore a large coat, gloves and a hat as she made her way into a waiting car as she left the church.

Her son, the Earl of Wessex, his wife, the Countess of Wessex, and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, were among those also attending.