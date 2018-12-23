Rain will ease and become patchier through the afternoon

Cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards across southern and central parts of England and Wales, with the rain locally heavy at first.

The rain will then ease and become patchier through the afternoon.

It will be mostly sunny across Scotland, after a chilly start, with patchy early fog slow to clear.

It will be windy along English Channel coasts.

Temperatures will be near normal for late December in the north, but mild in the south with a top temperature of 14 Celsius (57F).