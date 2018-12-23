Samantha Markle urges Meghan to ‘end the rift’ with their father

Samantha Markle has sent her sister the Duchess of Sussex a Christmas card urging her to “end the rift with Dad”, it has been reported. The Sunday Mirror reported Samantha, a paternal half-sister of Meghan, wrote to the royal saying it was “time” she reunited with father Thomas. According to Mr Markle, the relationship appears to have broken down and the father and daughter have not spoken for more than six months.

Harry and Meghan were wed in May Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The 74-year-old was caught up in controversy days before the wedding of Harry and Meghan after he allegedly staged paparazzi photographs of himself. In a picture of the card published by the Sunday Mirror, Samantha Markle wrote: “Holidays are a time for family and are sentimental. “Dad has been trying to contact you and is very hurt because you are avoiding him. “Life is short and you know Dad is wonderful. Please give him joy in his last years by showing you love him. The time is now.”

