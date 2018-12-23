Tsunami kills at least 43 in Indonesia

A tsunami apparently caused by the eruption of an island volcano has killed at least 43 people after the waves hit the coast around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait.

Some 600 people have been reported injured when the tsunami hit on Saturday evening, sending a wall of water some 65ft inland and damaging hundreds of houses including hotels.

Scientists from Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics agency said it could have been caused by undersea landslides from the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano.

They also cited tidal waves caused by the full moon.

“I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20m inland,” Norwegian Oystein Lund Andersen wrote on Facebook.