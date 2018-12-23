Varadkar admits Brexit legislation will cause Dail backlog

The Taoiseach has said that the Irish parliament may have to limit debate on new legislation as Brexit looks set to take up more Dail time.

The current Government has been dubbed by some critics as a “do-nothing Dail” due to lengthy debates and filibusters creating a backlog.

Mr Varadkar was asked how new Brexit legislation, which could see almost 50 bills debated, would further exacerbate the issue during a media briefing on Thursday.

“We’ve had a bit of a legislative logjam already this year, largely because of effective filibusters on a few bills,” he said.

“While people may feel very strongly about this legislation, by holding it up they actually hold up everything else too.”

Mr Varadkar went on to suggest the “big problem” could be remedied by bringing back allocation of time or “guillotine” motions.

“Under the last government I was a member of with Fine Gael and Labour we used the guillotine and used it copiously, and perhaps used it too much. And we rushed things through and they didn’t get proper consideration,” Mr Varadkar added.