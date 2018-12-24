£2m to be invested in improving disabled toilets across NHS England

A £2 million investment in NHS England toilets has been announced in a bid to address “utterly shocking” accessibility issues facing the severely disabled.

More than 100 hospitals will build the new facilities known as “Changing Places” toilets, as part of a wider strategy to improve accessibility of public buildings.

The new facilities are larger than standard disabled toilets and have extra equipment such as adult-sized changing benches and hoists.

There are currently around 30 to 40 Changing Places within NHS Hospitals.

Minister for Care, Caroline Dinenage, said: “It is utterly shocking how few Changing Places toilets there are currently in NHS hospitals and other public spaces.

“People with disabilities and their carers rightly expect to find suitable facilities in a hospital of all places”.

While the number of Changing Places facilities within England has increased from 140 in 2007 to more than 1,200 in 2018, Ms Dinenage estimates around 250,000 disabled people require the larger toilets.