Actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in the US

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with sexual assault in the US. Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with sexual assault in the US. The 59-year-old Academy Award winner is alleged to have assaulted a teenager at a bar in Boston, Massachusetts, in July 2016. According to the Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, Spacey is due to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery at Nantucket District Court on January 7.

As reports of the charge emerged, a video was posted to Spacey’s official Twitter account, his first social media post since he was initially engulfed in scandal in October last year.

In the clip, Spacey appears to be in the character of Frank Underwood from House Of Cards. The character was killed off by Netflix after the actor Anthony Rapp said he was 14 when Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance to him in 1986. The sixth and final season of the political drama started streaming on Netflix in November.

The video begins with Spacey in a kitchen, before he starts speaking directly to the camera. He said: “I know what you want, and sure, they may have tried to separate us but what we have is too strong, is too powerful. I mean after all, we shared everything, you and I. “I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty, but mostly I challenged you and made you think. “And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn’t. So we’re not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want – you want me back.

Kevin Spacey appeared in the video in character as 'Frank Underwood'. Credit: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA