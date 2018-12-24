Baby named after ‘hero’ cops who helped parents to hospital

A couple have named their new baby boy after the two “hero” police officers who took them to hospital in the nick of time to give birth.

Essex Police Constables James Ireland and Dan Bellingham were caught in rush-hour traffic while patrolling the A12 heading towards Chelmsford when they were flagged down by a worried husband.

The two Stanway Roads Policing Unit officers were told the man’s wife was in labour and they were afraid they would not get to hospital in time.

The officers helped the couple into the back of the squad car and took them to hospital, with another of the couple’s relatives following behind in their car.