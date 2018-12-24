Claim of no drones at Gatwick due to 'poor police communications'

Suggestions that there may never have been any drones at Gatwick were down to "poor communications", according to police.

Ministers were briefed on the latest situation at the airport in a conference call on Christmas Eve amid growing criticism of the handling of investigation by Sussex Police.

On Sunday, a man and woman arrested in connection with the inquiry were released without charge following two nights in custody after officers said they were no longer suspects.

A senior detective then said it was a "possibility" that there may never have been any drones in the area, despite scores of sightings which led to the closure of the airport for three days and caused massive disruption for passengers.

However, following the hour-long conference call – chaired by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling – a Government source said police had accepted that the claim was down to "poor communications".