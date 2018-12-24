- ITV Report
Claim of no drones at Gatwick due to 'poor police communications'
Suggestions that there may never have been any drones at Gatwick were down to "poor communications", according to police.
Ministers were briefed on the latest situation at the airport in a conference call on Christmas Eve amid growing criticism of the handling of investigation by Sussex Police.
On Sunday, a man and woman arrested in connection with the inquiry were released without charge following two nights in custody after officers said they were no longer suspects.
A senior detective then said it was a "possibility" that there may never have been any drones in the area, despite scores of sightings which led to the closure of the airport for three days and caused massive disruption for passengers.
However, following the hour-long conference call – chaired by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling – a Government source said police had accepted that the claim was down to "poor communications".
Asked about speculation there hadn't been a drone, Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley had said: "Of course, that's a possibility.
"We are working with human beings saying they have seen something."
Police say there have been more than 200 sightings since the first drone was spotted in the Gatwick area on Wednesday, with officers taking 67 statements.
Police are also carrying out a forensic investigation of a damaged drone found near the airport perimeter, close to the last reported sighting.
Mr Tingley said there were some "persons of interest" but would not reveal if police were close to making any further arrests.
Around 1,000 flights were cancelled or diverted across three days after drones were spotted inside the perimeter of the UK's second biggest airport on Wednesday