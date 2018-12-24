Theresa May pays tribute to ‘vital’ work of UK armed forces in her Christmas message

Theresa May has hailed the work of the armed forces from Salisbury to Syria in her Christmas message to UK servicemen and women. Mrs May highlighted the work done after the Russian Novichok attack in Wiltshire as well as those serving further afield in her end-of-year message to those who will not be at home with their loved ones. She said UK forces had “continued to demonstrate why you are the finest in the world”.

“From playing a vital role in cleaning up after a sickening nerve agent attack on the streets of Salisbury, protecting our waters and our skies from Russian intrusion and strengthening our allies in Eastern Europe, striking at terrorism as part of the Global Coalition against Daesh, and along with our US and French allies – sending a message to the Assad regime that we will not stand by while chemical weapons are used, as they were in April on families, including young children,” she said. “Time and again, you have stood up to aggression and those who flout the rules-based international order. “You should be incredibly proud of all that you do, just as the whole country is proud of you.”

Prime Minster Theresa May switches on the lights on the Downing Street Christmas tree Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA