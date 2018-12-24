New appeal for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ahead of 40th birthday

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has made a renewed appeal for her release ahead of her 40th birthday on Boxing Day. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian mother who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at Iran's Imam Khomeini airport in April 2016. The charity worker, from Hampstead in north London, was later sentenced to five years in jail after being accused of spying, a charge she vehemently denies. Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have called her incarceration a "travesty of justice".

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband and daughter. Credit: The Free Nazanin Campaign

In a statement, the pair said: "Nazanin has been wrongly detained in an Iranian prison for over two years. She has done nothing wrong, has broken no laws. The charges against her are completely false. "She is innocent and should not be kept in prison, separated for so long from her family and her young daughter. "While she's imprisoned, Nazanin continues to suffer both physically and mentally. "We – and indeed the whole country – know what a travesty of justice it is that Nazanin continues to be detained." The statement continued: "With Christmas approaching and, as Nazanin turns 40 on Boxing Day, we are calling on the Iranian authorities to release her at once so she can return home and be reunited with her family."

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meeting Richard Ratcliffe. Credit: PA