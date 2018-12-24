Late surge in trading as shoppers head out on Christmas Eve

Shoppers are heading out on Christmas Eve to make the most of new discounts, in a late surge in trading.

Footfall at high streets, retail parks and shopping centres has increased 10.3% from Sunday to 12pm on Monday, according to retail intelligence experts Springboard.

The number of shoppers visiting retail destinations is also greater than on Christmas Eve last year with a rise of 6.8% overall, and 9.4% in shopping centres up to midday.

Springboard said this demonstrates that shopping habits have changed with people leaving shopping to the last moment to take advantage new discounts introduced by retailers that want to clear as much stock as possible.