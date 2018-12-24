Lava and ash spew from Italy’s Mount Etna

Lava and ash are spewing from a new fracture on Italy’s Mount Etna amid an unusually high level of seismic activity at the Sicilian volcano, according to observatory officials.

A swarm of 130 tremors had been recorded by midday on Monday, the most powerful registering a magnitude of 4.0, the Mount Etna Observatory said.

It reported lava flows from the volcano and said a new fracture had opened near its south east crater.