Loneliness and isolation as bad for health as chronic diseases, doctor warns

The festive period can “amplify” feelings of loneliness, a top doctor warned as she encouraged people to connect with others in their communities.

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, warned that loneliness and social isolation can be as bad for a person’s health as chronic diseases.

She encouraged people to be “good citizens” and connect with friends and neighbours in a “meaningful” way.

“Any festival or gathering where people get together can extenuate or magnify feelings of being isolated or lonely,” she told the Press Association.

“People usually are already vulnerable and also it’s darker, the whole SAD (seasonal affective disorder) thing about short days, amplify these things.

“As a GP we see people in their communities, we are part of their communities and we see the adverse impact these things have on people’s health – these are as bad as chronic diseases to your health.”