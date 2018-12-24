New Sydney high-rise apartment evacuated after residents 'hear cracks'

Residents have been evacuated from a high-rise apartment in Australia after many reported hearing cracking noises.

More than 140 people were forced to leave the 33-storey block in Sydney's Olympic Park late on Christmas Eve.

Engineers on site told Australia police that the tower had moved by up to two millimetres, 7 News reported.

Train stations and roads near the building were also closed while New South Wales fire and rescue services carried out assessments of its structural integrity.

Aerial footage showed firefighters setting up tents around the building and redirecting pedestrians.