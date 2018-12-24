Queen's Christmas message to urge people with 'deeply held differences' to respect each other

The Queen has urged people in a divided nation to respect each other’s views.

In an unusually direct message in her traditional Christmas broadcast, the monarch has acknowledged the differences which exist across the country and has urged people to be more understanding.

She does not mention Brexit by name, nor does she single out a particular political row in Westminster, but some of her words have been released on Christmas Eve to ensure as many people as possible will hear them.

In her televised broadcast which will be aired on Christmas Day, the Queen will encourage people to show more consideration.

"Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding."

And on the day when two billion Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Queen speaks about how his message is just as relevant today as it has ever been.

"I believe his message of peace on earth and goodwill to all is never out of date. It can be heeded by everyone; it's needed as much as ever."