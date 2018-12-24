Santa hat placed on Angel of the North sculpture on Christmas Eve

A santa hat has been placed on Gateshead’s Angel of the North sculpture a day before Christmas.

The large red hat was noticed atop the famous steel structure by social media users, as many make their way home along the nearby A1 for the festive period.

The hat is believed to have been added in the early hours of Christmas Eve with passers-by stopping to take photos in the early hours of the morning. It is not yet clear who placed it there.

One member of the public, who asked not to be named, said: "It's brilliant!"