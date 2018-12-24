Scotland’s political leaders’ Christmas messages focus on those who struggle

Political leaders in Scotland have tried to raise awareness of those who suffer through the festive season in their Christmas messages. The First Minister has urged those who feel unhappy at this time to be open about their feelings, while Labour’s Richard Leonard highlighted the struggle of families who rely on foodbanks. Nicola Sturgeon also paid tribute to those who work during the holiday period, including members of the armed forces, the emergency services and health workers.

“I want to thank all of you for your hard work – it is highly valued at all times, but especially appreciated just now,” she said. “And of course for some people, Christmas can be a time of anxiety or unhappiness. “Because of that, the Scottish Government is encouraging everyone to take care of each other this Christmas. “Remember, first of all, to take care of yourself. If you’re unhappy, be open about that. It is okay not to be okay at Christmas. “Take care of your community. If you’re able to, give a helping hand to people who need it, or join in a local activity. “And finally, take care of the people you love. Look after them, and enjoy being able to spend some time with them.”

Mr Leonard said: “For many people, Christmas is a time to get together with family and friends. But not everybody can. “So it’s also a time to remember that we need to do so much more as a society to help those in need. “When one in four children in Scotland are living in poverty, when foodbanks are handing out more parcels than ever before, and when thousands of families are facing Christmas without a home to call their own, something needs to change.” He continued: “This Christmas, let us all commit to do more to bring about the better society we know that we can be.”

