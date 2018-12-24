Taoiseach admits disappointment over spiralling cost of new children’s hospital

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he has been left “very disappointed” at the spiralling cost of building the new National Children’s Hospital.

He said that further investigations into the overrun of the children’s hospital building will take place in the new year to ensure there are no more cost escalations.

The bill for the new building at St James’s Hospital was estimated to cost around 1 billion euro, however the price of developing the facility has now risen to almost 1.4 billion euro, and is expected to go higher.

Some of the extra costs includes construction inflation and VAT.

“I am very dissatisfied with what has happened in the past year,” he said.

“I have an understanding of why that is the case, some of it is VAT, some of it is construction inflation, some of it is because it is going to be ‘specced’ in a different way, from sprinklers to ceiling heights, so this is money that will need to be spent.

“But it should have been anticipated. The model to set up to build this hospital was different.