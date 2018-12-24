Tributes paid to ‘very special’ woman killed in car crash

Tributes have been paid to a “precious and beautiful lady” who was killed in a car crash in north Wales.

Rebecca Louise, 34, died on the A499 near Pwllheli on Friday evening, North Wales Police said.

A 20-year-old, who officers have not named, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving and failing to stop, and is due before magistrates in Llandudno on Monday.