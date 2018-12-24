UK Weather: A foggy Christmas Eve for some

Tonight:

Cloud, patchy drizzle, and coastal fog will persist in the west. Low cloud and fog patches will develop across England and southern Scotland. Frosty with clear spells for northern Scotland.

Cloudy and generally dry on Christmas Day, although with some bright or sunny spells, mainly in the northeast. Early fog and low cloud may linger. Patchy drizzle for western parts.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: