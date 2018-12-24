UK Weather: Mostly dry but foggy for some

This afternoon

Cloudy and damp in southwestern parts throughout the day. Elsewhere, there will be sunny spells but with some fog and low cloud may linger throughout the day, especially across Northern Ireland and Scotland's Central Belt.

Tonight:

Cloud, patchy drizzle, and coastal fog will persist in the west. Low cloud and fog patches will develop across England and southern Scotland. Frosty with clear spells for northern Scotland.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: