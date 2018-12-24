UK Weather Forecast: Cold and clear for many on Christmas Eve with freezing fog patches.

Tonight:Rain across England and Wales becoming confined to southwestern areas by morning. Otherwise, dry and clear with frost and fog or freezing fog patches developing.

Monday:Cloudy, mild with patchy rain and drizzle over south Wales and southwest England. Fine, dry and cooler elsewhere with overnight fog slow to clear, possibly lingering all day in places.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Dry with clear spells in the north and east Christmas Day, cloudy in the west with some rain/drizzle. Otherwise, rather cloudy, mostly mild with some rain in the northwest Wednesday.