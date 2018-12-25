Airport in Italy operating normally again after volcano forces shutdown

Italy’s Catania airport resumed full operations a day after an ash cloud from Mount Etna’s latest eruption in eastern Sicily forced it to shut down.

Before dawn on Christmas Day, fiery red flaming lava shooting out from the volcano could be seen against the darkness of the night sky.

At least 130 tremors have rattled villages on the slopes of the volcanic mountain earlier this week, with the most powerful quake registering a magnitude of 4.3 on Monday.