Archbishop of Canterbury speaks out against hatred and tribalism

The Archbishop of Canterbury has used his Christmas Day sermon to highlight the importance of forgetting “tribalism” and “political advantage”. The Most Rev Justin Welby told worshippers at Canterbury Cathedral that the “language of love” is spoken by God “for the poor and suffering and oppressed in every place at every time”. He said the world does not stop because it is Christmas.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“To think so is a dangerous illusion because God came into the reality of the world, to change it, not to give us an escape from it,” he said. The archbishop told the congregation: “God’s language of love is exclusive. It requires us to forget other languages of hatred, tribalism, rivalry, political advantage and of materialism, pride, greed, and so many more. “God’s language of love is not mushy sentiment. In the Bible we see the richness of its vocabulary.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby arrives for the Christmas Day service at Canterbury Cathedral Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA