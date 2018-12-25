Eight-year-old boy from Guatemala dies in US immigration custody

An eight-year-old boy from Guatemala has died in US government custody in New Mexico, immigration authorities have said. It marked the second death of an immigrant child in detention after crossing the US-Mexico border this month. US Customs and Border Protection said the boy died shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The death came during an ongoing dispute over border security and with a partial government shutdown underway over President Donald Trump’s request for border wall funding.

Neighbours carry the coffin that contain the remains of seven-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin Credit: Oliver de Ros/AP

The White House referred questions to the US Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of Customs and Border Protection. The agency said the boy showed “signs of potential illness” on Monday and was taken with his father to a hospital in Alamogordo, New Mexico, where he was diagnosed with a cold and a fever. He was prescribed amoxicillin and Ibuprofen and released on Monday afternoon after being held 90 minutes for observation, it added. The boy was returned to hospital on Monday evening with nausea and vomiting and died there just hours later, US Customs and Border Protection said. The agency said the cause of the boy’s death has not been determined and that it has notified the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general and the Guatemalan government.

Claudia Maquin grieves as she attends a memorial service for her seven-year-old daughter Jakelin Caal Maquin Credit: Oliver de Ros/AP

The hospital, the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Centre, declined to comment, citing privacy regulations. CBP promised “an independent and thorough review of the circumstances”. The agency has not yet said when or where the father and son entered the United States or how long they were detained, saying only in its statement that the boy had been “previously apprehended” by its agents. CBP typically detains immigrants when they cross the border for short periods of time before releasing them or turning them over to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Alamogordo is about 90 miles from the US-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas.

A heart constructed out of wood and wrapped in plastic announces the death of seven-year-old Jakelin Credit: Oliver de Ros/AP