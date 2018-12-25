'Best Christmas present ever!': Surprise reunion for sisters with breast cancer who live opposite sides of the globe

Two sisters who have breast cancer but live on opposite sides of the globe are spending Christmas together after a surprise reunion.

Roisin Pelan and Lindsey Kennedy were both diagnosed with the disease within weeks of each other in January and February respectively.

Since then Roisin, from Preston, could only video call her sister 10,000 miles away in Melbourne as a means of support.

But, with Christmas around the corner, Roisin flew from the UK to Australia surprise her unsuspecting sister.