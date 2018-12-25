Forty migrants on five boats rescued in English Channel on Christmas Day

Authorities were called to five separate incidents which saw 40 migrants, some in dinghies, crossing the English Channel towards Britain on Christmas Day.

Some of the people rescued identified as Iraqi, Iranian and Afghan, the Home Office said.

A girl was among eight people who arrived in Folkestone, Kent, at around 2.40am.

A child was also one of 13 people on board a dinghy assisted by Border Force off the coast of Deal, Kent, shortly before 7am.

Pictures posted by French maritime officials on Twitter show one of the boats being rescued, with eight people on board.