Glasgow experts lead UK pancreatic cancer research

Half of the top dozen UK pancreatic cancer researchers are based in Glasgow, new analysis has found.

All six of the researchers are affiliated with the University of Glasgow, according to analysis from expertscape.com.

The university said that the Glasgow Precision Oncology Laboratory is central to Glasgow’s position as a leading centre of excellence for pancreatic cancer.

The laboratory is led by the University of Glasgow’s Professor Andrew Biankin, who leads a UK-wide flagship therapeutic development platform called Precision-Panc.