Swimmers brave the elements for Christmas Day dip

Swimmers across the country have braved cold temperatures for an invigorating Christmas Day dip. Nearly 100 people took to the water in the Serpentine in London's Hyde Park for the annual Christmas Day swim there.

Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club take part in the Peter Pan Cup race every year.

Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

The water temperature can fall very low in the winter months, and wetsuits are not permitted, according to organisers – but entrants did not have to contend with a frozen lake this year.

Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Meanwhile in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, swimmers leapt into Blackroot Pool for a festive swim. This Christmas Day dip, also an annual tradition, is a less formal affair – with swimmers encouraged to don fancy dress outfits as well as their Speedos…

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

In Bournemouth, swimmers took part in the White Christmas Dip at Boscombe Pier. Swimmers in colourful costumes raised money for Macmillan Caring Locally.

Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA