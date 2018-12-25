Mexico Puebla governor and husband killed in helicopter crash

A husband-and-wife political power couple who were the current and ex-governors of Puebla in Mexico have died in a helicopter crash on Christmas Eve, officials reported.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his “deepest condolences” via Twitter to the family of governor Martha Erika Alonso and ex-goveror Rafael Moreno Valle on Monday evening.

He added that authorities would investigate the cause of the crash.

Marko Cortes, president of the couple’s National Action Party, tweeted his condolences after the fatal accident.