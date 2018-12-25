Ministers warn drone users of severe punishments after Gatwick misery

The couple quizzed by police over the travel chaos at Gatwick Airport have said they feel “completely violated” as ministers warned those responsible would be brought to justice. Around 1,000 flights affecting some 140,000 passengers were cancelled or diverted across three days after drones were spotted inside the perimeter of the UK’s second biggest airport on Wednesday. Paul Gait and Elaine Kirk, who were arrested and released without charge after two nights in custody when police said they were no longer suspects, said they felt “completely violated” and were left “deeply distressed”.

Passengers at Gatwick during last week’s disruption Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Their comments came on the same day the Government said detection systems are now able to be deployed across the UK to combat the threat of drones. Security minister Ben Wallace said there was no easy solution to tackling drone incursions but warned those using them “recklessly” or illegally can expect severe punishments. In a statement on Monday, Mr Wallace said the Government was now able to deploy detection systems throughout the UK to combat the threat. He added: “The huge proliferation of such devices, coupled with the challenges of deploying military counter measures into a civilian environment, means there are no easy solutions.

Counter drone equipment on a rooftop at Gatwick Credit: John Stillwell/PA

“However, I can say that we are able to now deploy detection systems throughout the UK to combat this threat.” The Home Office minister warned that people using drones “recklessly” or illegally will face severe punishment and jail time when caught. Mr Wallace added: “I am confident that Sussex Police, who continue to lead this challenging investigation with the utmost professionalism and commitment, will bring to justice those responsible for what are serious criminal acts that have caused disruption and misery to thousands of passengers. “Those people who chose to use drones either recklessly or for criminal purposes can expect the most severe sentence and jail time when caught.” Mr Gait and Ms Kirk said the way they were initially perceived following their arrest was “disgusting”, but following their release they had been “overwhelmed” by the support they have received. Speaking outside their home in Crawley, West Sussex, on Christmas Eve, an emotional Mr Gait said the couple were “deeply distressed” by the experience and were currently receiving medical care. The 47-year-old told reporters: “As you can probably imagine we are feeling completely violated. “Our home has been searched and our privacy and identity completely exposed. “Our names, photos and other personal information have been broadcast throughout the world.” Mr Gait said he and Ms Kirk, 54, would try to get through Christmas “as best we can”.

