Pedestrian killed in collision with police car

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a police car in Liverpool on Christmas night. The man – who has yet to be identified – was knocked down on Scotland Road in the Vauxhall area of the city near the Wallasey Tunnel at around 6.50pm. The victim is understood to have been pronounced dead in hospital.

A screen surrounds a police vehicle at the scene of the collision Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The incident has been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has launched an investigation. An IOPC spokesman said: “Merseyside Police has referred to us a fatal collision involving a police car and a pedestrian on Scotland Road in Liverpool this evening. “We have sent investigators to the scene. “Following a brief assessment, we have decided to carry out an independent investigation.”

A shoe, clothing and medical equipment lie on the road at the scene in Scotland Road near the Wallasey Tunnel Credit: Danny Lawson/PA