Philip absent as royals attend Christmas Day church service

Hundreds of well-wishers turned out to see the royal family attend the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham estate – but the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Cornwall were missing. Philip and Camilla did not join the rest of the royals as they made the short walk from the Queen’s Sandringham home to the nearby Church of St Mary Magdalene. It is understood the duke is in good health and will spend the day relaxing privately with his family.

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Camilla missed an appearance at the Olympia Horse Show last week due to a heavy cold and is believed to be still recovering from the bug. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex led the way with the Prince of Wales. Kate and Meghan have been the subject of a series of media reports claiming there is a rift between the two duchesses. But they walked side by side along the path that led to the church, talking together as they went.

Crowds gather as the await the arrival of the royals Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Hundreds of royal fans braved the chilly conditions to catch a glimpse of members of the monarchy who traditionally spend part of the festive period with the Queen at Sandringham. Many had brought bouquets of flowers or had got in the Christmas spirit by wearing Santa hats. Meghan walked arm in arm with Harry past the dozens of well-wishers who called out “Merry Christmas” to the royal party as they went by.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex chatted as they arrived Credit: Joe Giddens/PA