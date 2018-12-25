Pope Francis urges Christians to put love before materialism at Christmas

Pope Francis has urged Christians to forgo the greed, hoarding and materialism of Christmas and to focus instead on its message of simplicity, charity and love.

Francis celebrated a Christmas Eve Mass on Monday night in St Peter’s Basilica, opening a busy week for the pope that includes a Christmas Day message and blessing, a December 26 prayer, New Year’s Eve vespers and a January 1 Mass.

During his homily, Francis lamented that many people find meaning in possessions.