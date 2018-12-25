Trump asks boy: Are you still a believer in Santa?

US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have taken calls from children anxious to find out Santa’s whereabouts on his gift-giving journey. In one conversation, Mr Trump asked a seven-year-old named Coleman, “Are you still a believer in Santa?” He listened for a moment before adding, “Because at seven, it’s marginal, right?”

Mr Trump listened again and chuckled before saying, “Well, you just enjoy yourself.” Mrs Trump told a caller that Santa was in the Sahara. Several minutes later, she reported that Santa was far away in Morocco but would be at the caller’s home on Christmas morning. Mrs Trump later tweeted that helping children track Santa “is becoming one of my favourite traditions!”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.