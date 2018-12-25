- ITV Report
UK weather: A cloudy start to Boxing Day, turning brighter later
Boxing Day will be largely dry with often cloudy skies. Brighter spells are possible though, most likely in northeast England and eastern Scotland. There will be occasional rain in western Scotland, perhaps turning heavier for a time.
The outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Wet and windy at times in the north. It will be largely dry but often cloudy further south with fog at times. It will be mild at first, though possibly colder for a time here.