999 calls to courts top 2,000 in under three years

Police are called out to 999 calls at Scottish courts dozens of times each month, new figures indicate.

Courts across Scotland have made more than 2,200 emergency calls to the police in the past three years.

Figures obtained through Freedom of Information show the call outs have been falling year on year, with 885 calls in 2016, 823 last year and 520 in the first 10 months of 2018.

A variety of crimes were reported, including 162 reports of drug-taking and 138 assaults.

That statistics included reports of an “animals” related incident in Ayr in 2016; a public demonstration in Dumbarton, a person consuming alcohol in a courtroom in Glasgow and a 999 call in relations to weather at Selkirk Sheriff Court.