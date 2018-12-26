Accessibility funding announced for Scotland’s ferry services

Ferry services are to receive a funding boost to help improve accessibility for passengers, the Scottish Government has announced.

Around £80,000 will be awarded to Serco NorthLink Ferries and the National Autistic Society.

The funds will go towards plans to include the provision of Changing Places facilities on board vessels, as well as specialist equipment and staff training to help autistic passengers.

Changing Places toilet facilities are designed to meet the needs of people with complex care needs.

They have previously been installed at train stations, including in Dundee.

The investment, from the Ferries Accessibility Fund, will also see the creation of an app outlining the specialist assistance available to passengers at each of the terminals on the Northern Isles ferry network.