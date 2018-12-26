Authorities urged to ‘get a grip’ after migrants make Channel crossing

The authorities have been urged to “get a grip” after dozens of migrants crossed the Channel over Christmas.

Dover MP Charlie Elphicke said the Home Office and National Crime Agency did not appear to be on top of the problem.

Some 40 migrants crossed the English Channel on Christmas Day, while three more were intercepted overnight.

Authorities were called to five separate instances involving people presenting themselves as Iraqi, Iranian and Afghan on December 25.

A further five people turned up at Dover police station early on Christmas Day saying they were Iranians who had arrived by boat – an abandoned craft was subsequently discovered.