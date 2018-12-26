Bargain hunters queue before dawn for Boxing Day sales

Bargain hunters queued before dawn for the Boxing Day sales but the number of in-store shoppers fell around the UK for the third year in a row. While December 26 remains a popular shopping day, UK average footfall for the period up to midday was 4.2% lower than for the same hours on Boxing Day 2017, retail intelligence specialists Springboard said. This is a smaller drop than the 5.6% in 2017 from 2016, but a greater drop than on Boxing Day in 2016 when footfall declined by 2.8% from 2015.

Shoppers on Oxford Street in London Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA

Springboard said a decline in footfall on Boxing Day on three consecutive years indicates the lessening in importance of Boxing Day as a trading day. Footfall up to midday is 10% lower than on Saturday December 22, which was the peak trading day before Christmas this year, and 9.4% lower than on Black Friday. Over the last few years, footfall on Boxing Day has consistently been about 10% lower than on Black Friday. The analysts said that over the last few years about a third of all footfall for the day was generated by midday, and so a drop in 4.2% suggests that footfall across the day as a whole will be lower than last year.

Shoppers at the Next store on Princes Street, Edinburgh Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Springboard said: “Part of the reason for the drop in footfall is the almost continuous discounting that has been taking place by retailers this year – particularly over the period from Black Friday onwards – which negates the reason to defer purchases to Boxing Day, although clearly this is an opportunity for consumers to pick up items at an even lower price than before Christmas. “However, many retailers offer greater discounts online than in store, which discourages shoppers to visit retail destinations and bricks and mortar stores.” Shoppers queued outside stores around the country before first light, and people were pictured inside with armfuls of half price clothes.

Shoppers at Selfridges on Oxford Street, London Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive at New West End Company, representing businesses in Bond Street, Oxford Street and Regent Street, said: “In London’s West End we have seen a Boxing Day bounce, with footfall up 15% this morning. “International tourists are out in force driven by the weaker pound, as well as domestic shoppers who are looking for a day out after family celebrations yesterday. “We’re on track for a £50 million spend today, which will rise to a total figure of £2.5 billion for the critical Christmas trading period. “It has been a competitive and challenging year for UK retail with rising costs and squeezed profit margins. As the largest private sector employer in the country, we need the Government to get beyond Brexit and support Britain’s retail sector in 2019.”

Shoppers enjoy live entertainment at Harrods as they queue outside the store in Knightsbridge Credit: Matt Alexander/PA

High street retailers had already cut prices after trading on the busiest shopping day of the year, dubbed “Super Saturday”, failed to lure shoppers to stores. It has been a torrid year for retailers with notable high street names such as Poundworld and Maplin falling into administration, Marks & Spencer and Debenhams announcing plans to shutter stores, while Superdry, Carpetright and Card Factory issued profit warnings. High street retailers have been battling higher costs, low consumer confidence as shoppers rein in spending amid Brexit uncertainty and people increasingly shop online rather than visit bricks-and-mortar stores.

Shoppers queue along Princes Street, Edinburgh, waiting for stores to open. Credit: Jane Barlow/PA