Brain injury patient helping others to recover

A father who took almost a decade to recover from a devastating brain injury is now helping other patients to rehabilitate.

Billy Steele, 52, spent almost three years in hospital – including three months in a coma – after he was knocked down by a car in Glasgow in 2009.

After lengthy NHS treatment he was home but said he struggled to fit into normal life again.

“When you have a brain injury you are no longer the person you were before. You are, in a sense, carrying an invisible wound,” Mr Steele said.

“People suffer from severe memory loss and many individuals’ personalities change. You might be physically ready to leave the hospital, but for many the mental struggles they will face trying to rebuild a life and live with a head injury are colossal.”

The death of his partner Lee with cancer hampered Mr Steele’s recovery but he praised his two sons as his “beacons of hope”.

Struggling with confidence and socialising, Mr Steele finally discovered Quarriers Renfrewshire Head Injury Service which offers support to people recovering from serious injury.