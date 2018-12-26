Drug-driver who mowed down and killed boys dies in prison

A drug-driver jailed for killing two young boys died in prison on Christmas Day.

Robert Brown had already been banned from driving, was travelling at more than twice the speed limit and had taken a cocktail of drugs when he mowed down Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two.

He was jailed in April after admitting all charges against him, including two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, but had his sentence increased in July from nine years to 10 and a half.

The children were with their mother on the way to a park when they were struck by Brown’s Ford Focus as they crossed MacDonald Road, Coventry, in February.