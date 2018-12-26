Faulty white goods cause an average 70 fires a month in Scotland – figures

An average of 70 fires a month in Scotland are caused by faulty white goods such as washing machine, tumbles dryers, and cookers according to new figures. Statistics from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) show a total of 2,504 fires were caused by faulty white goods and domestic appliances between 2015 and 2017. Microwaves and dishwashers were among other faulty appliances which caused fires during this period. Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine, whose party requested the figures under Freedom of Information, warned consumers to ensure they are buying genuine produces in the Boxing Day sales.

Christine Jardine warned of the fire risk posed by faulty white goods Credit: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA

She said: “These shocking figures expose the threat posed by faulty everyday appliances, from fridges to tumble dryers. “Thousands of homes and families have been put at risk by faulty white goods over the last three years. “As the boxing day sales kick off, people looking to bag bargain white goods should be 100% sure that they are getting a genuine product and not a knock-off. “Landlords also have a duty of care to their tenants, whether they are long term or short-term holiday lets, to conduct safety checks on a regular basis.” She said as the UK’s safety regime for such products is largely derived from EU-wide legislation the figures underline the importance of ensuring Brexit does not lead to an erosion of standards. A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service offer a range of guidance on fire safety and we would encourage people to consider requesting a free Home Fire Safety Visit to check or install smoke detectors and follow any advice they give.”

