Girl who spoke to Trump about Santa still believes

A seven-year-old girl who talked to Donald Trump on Christmas Eve still left out milk and cookies for Santa despite the US president asking her, “Are you still a believer?”

Collman Lloyd, of Lexington, South Carolina, had called the NORAD Tracks Santa programme on Monday night to check on Santa’s journey delivering toys.

In an interview with the Post and Courier of Charleston, she said the scientist who answered the NORAD phone asked her if she would like to speak to the president.

Six minutes later, Mr Trump was on the line. “Are you still a believer in Santa?” he asked. When she responded, “Yes, sir,” the president added, “Because at seven, that’s marginal, right?”

Collman did not know what “marginal” meant and simply answered, “Yes, sir.”

Mr Trump closed by saying, “Well, you just enjoy yourself.”