Household goods involved in an average 70 fires a month in Scotland – figures

An average of 70 fires a month in Scotland involved white goods and domestic appliances such as washing machine, tumble dryers, and cookers according to new figures. Statistics from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) show a total of 2,504 fires between 2015 and 2017 involved white goods and household appliances. Goods classified by the service as faulty were behind more than a quarter of these fires at 597. Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine, whose party requested the figures under Freedom of Information, warned consumers to ensure they are buying genuine products in the Boxing Day sales.

Christine Jardine warned of the fire risk posed by faulty white goods Credit: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA

“These shocking figures expose the threat posed by faulty everyday appliances, from fridges to tumble dryers,” she said. “As the boxing day sales kick off, people looking to bag bargain white goods should be 100% sure that they are getting a genuine product and not a knock-off. “Landlords also have a duty of care to their tenants, whether they are long term or short-term holiday lets, to conduct safety checks on a regular basis.” She said as the UK’s safety regime for such products is largely derived from EU-wide legislation, the figures underline the importance of ensuring Brexit does not lead to an erosion of standards.

