Japan to resume commercial whaling after confirming it will quit International Whaling Commission

Japan is to resume commercial whaling in July after withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission.

On Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said: “Regrettably, we have reached a decision that it is impossible in the IWC to seek the coexistence of states with different views.”

The whaling activity will be limited to the country’s territorial waters and its 200-mile economic zone along its coast.

IWC introduced a suspension on all commercial whaling in 1982 due to a dwindling whale population with Japan joining six years later – switching their focus to 'research whaling'.

The research programme has been criticised as a cover for commercial hunting as the meat is sold on the market at home.