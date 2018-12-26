Labour blasts Tory ‘hypocrisy’ over Boxing Day rail shutdown

Network Rail says that because fewer people travel by train during the festive period it is used to carry out engineering and other improvement work.

Just five out of 28 operators are running services on December 26, and they are all running vastly reduced services.

Labour has accused the Tories of hypocrisy for complaining about a lack of Boxing Day trains while in opposition, but allowing a “rail standstill” now they are in government.

But shadow transport minister Andy McDonald said: “Tory ministers’ handling of the Boxing Day rail standstill is making it much harder for families and friends to visit one another this Christmas break.

“In opposition the Tories attacked the Boxing Day rail shutdown, but they’ve now had more than eight years to do something about it and haven’t lifted a finger.

“The Tory hypocrisy on this issue is astounding. People who expect the railway to stay open under a Tory government have been tricked.”

Of all networks in Britain, only Chiltern, ScotRail, Southeastern, Southern and the Stansted Express are running, according to the National Rail Enquiries website.

But they are all running limited services, prompting Labour to suggest that people are being forced to make slower journeys on the road.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “Over Christmas and New Year, thousands of railway engineers will be working around the clock to deliver vital investment to improve journeys across the country.

“While most of the network is open for business, some routes will be heavily affected and we expect the industry to deliver the highest standards of customer service, including giving passengers the information they need to plan their journeys accordingly.”

Rail minister Andrew Jones said: “Labour have lost the plot. They’re now attacking the thousands of people, some of who I met on Christmas Eve, who are working over Christmas on the huge upgrades taking place on our railways.

“By extension, they now appear to either want those works not to take place or to see them take place during busier times, affecting many more railway users.

“There are 25,000 people working on 330 projects over the Christmas and New Year period across the country. This Government is investing record amounts on improving our railways.”