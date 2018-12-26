Labour calls for inquiry into Kaiam government grants

Politicians have called for a inquiry into government grants given to companies behind a factory where hundreds of workers lost their jobs on Christmas Eve.

A total of 310 workers at Kaiam in Livingston, West Lothian, were told they were being made redundant immediately, at a meeting at the computer components plant on December 24.

Those who had been laid off have been told they will not be paid and will have to claim their last wages through the Insolvency Service.

Administrators told the staff the redundancies were due to declining work levels, high operational costs and lack of customer orders at the factory, which manufactures optical receivers.

The remaining 28 employees have been retained to help the joint administrators explore a sale of the business.

Scottish Labour has called for an inquiry into government grants to companies such as Kaiam Europe and Kaiam UK.

Kaiam announced in 2014 it had been given an £850,000 Scottish Enterprise grant to expand the Livingston site by moving production facilities there from China.

Labour’s Neil Findlay has written to the convener of Holyrood’s Economy, Energy and Fair Work committee, Gordon Lindhurst, calling for an inquiry into government support.